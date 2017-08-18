Tackling terrorism

Terrorist attacks have become routine in Europe. The terrorists target the Western way of life and do so in order to stoke real fear inside people around the world.



This requires composure, decisiveness and a single, unified and bold plan for action among European Union nations in order to effectively fight it.



Europe, unfortunately, never really took its own safety and matters of security seriously. Well, the time has come for Europe to grow up and begin to acquire the tools it needs to boost its security structures. Enough time has already been wasted.



Statements with expressions of solidarity and somber declarations are not enough, though that’s what we often see in the wake of a terrorist attack. What we need now is action.