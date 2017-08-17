Anti-fascists rally in memory of Charlottesville victim

Anti-fascist protesters chant slogans outside the American Embassy in central Athens during a rally Thursday marking the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday at a counterdemonstration in response to a white supremacist rally. The leftist groups that organized Thursday’s event in Athens have staged several counterprotests at rallies held by Greece’s extreme-right Golden Dawn party. GD was quick to praise the far-right rally in Virginia last week, describing it as ‘a dynamic demonstration against illegal immigration. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]