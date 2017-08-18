Six-minute nightmare dashes Panathinaikos Europa hopes

Six minutes were enough for Athletic Bilbao to overturn Panathinaikos’s two-goal lead and establish themselves as favorites for the Europa League group stage following Thursday’s qualifying play-off first leg clash at Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium in Athens.



Panathinaikos pulled 2-0 ahead with goals by Finnish attacking midfielder Robin Lod and Ecuadorian youngster Bryan Cabezas at the 29th and 55th minutes.



Athletic were able to bounce back with two goals by Aritz Aduriz and one by Oscar de Marcos at 68, 71 and 74 minutes to secure a thrilling triumph for the Spanish club.



The other Greek sides fared better as Aleksandar Prijovic's brace led PAOK to a 3-1 home victory over Oestersunds, as AEK managed a goalless draw away to Club Brugge despite Marko Livaja being sent off.