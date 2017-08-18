Cyprus tourist arrivals set record in July

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus set a record in July, according the country’s statistical service.

Passenger Survey figures reveal that tourist arrivals reached 531,030 in July 2017, compared to 482,132 in July 2016 – an increase of 10.1 percent.

“July 2017 had the highest volume of tourist arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus during that month,” the service said in an announcement.

Moreover, arrivals from January to July 2017 reached 1,994,236 compared to 1,737,372 in the corresponding period of 2016 – an increase of 14.8 percent and also a record for the first seven months in any year.

Most arrivals in July were from the United Kingdom (33 percent) and Russia (24.3 percent). Israeli arrivals made up 8 percent of the total.