Man, 30, arrested on arson charges on Corfu
A 30-year old man has been remanded on arson charges in connection with a fire which broke out early Friday in Pyrgi, on the island of Corfu.
The suspect is said to have earlier tried to set fire on farmland in a nearby area.
He is expected to appear before a prosecutor.
There were no details about the proximity of the blaze to residential areas nor about the extent of the damage wreaked.