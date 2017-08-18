NEWS |

 
Man, 30, arrested on arson charges on Corfu

A 30-year old man has been remanded on arson charges in connection with a fire which broke out early Friday in Pyrgi, on the island of Corfu.

The suspect is said to have earlier tried to set fire on farmland in a nearby area.

He is expected to appear before a prosecutor.

There were no details about the proximity of the blaze to residential areas nor about the extent of the damage wreaked.

