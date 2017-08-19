Bejart Ballet | Athens | September 17 & 18
The Bejart Ballet Lausanne celebrates its founder, Maurice Bejart (1927-2007), with a show created by artistic director Gil Roman that blends some of his most celebrated choreographies with music ranging from Beethoven to Nick Cave. “Bejart fete Maurice” will be presented at the Herod Atticus Theater on Sunday and Monday, September 17-18, starting at 9 p.m.
Tickets cost 25-100 euros and can be purchased in advance online at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.