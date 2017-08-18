The Persians | Ioannina | August 19

One of the oldest surviving works of ancient Greek drama, and the only one based on historical events, “The Persians,” written by Aeschylus in 472 BC, chronicles the defeat of Persian arrogance and the triumph of the Greek spirit in the 480 BC Battle of Salamis. The work will be presented at the outdoor EHM Theater in Ioannina on Saturday, August 19, in a Cyprus Theater Organization production directed by Aris Biniaris, with a dynamic cast including Karyofyllia Karabeti, Nikos Psarras, Antonis Myriangos and Haris Charalambous.



The performance starts at 9 p.m. and tickets start from 5 euros.

EHM Theater, 4 Paraskevopoulou,

tel 265.107.9855