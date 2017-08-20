Peter Pan | Porto Rafti | August 21

The Thessaloniki-based Theatro tou Vorra company is touring the country with its musical production of “Peter Pan,” based on the little boy who wouldn't grow up and his adventures in Neverland.



“Peter Pan” will be staged at the open-air Alex Theater in Porto Rafti, eastern Attica, on Monday, August 21, starting 9 p.m. Tickets cost 8 euros when purchased in advance from www.viva.gr and 10 euros at the theater on the night.