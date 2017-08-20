Ziria Festival | Ziria | August 24-26

The Ziria Music Festival returns to the village of Trikala in Corinthia on the last weekend of August. Void Droid, Puta Volcano, Planet of Zeus and Molimo are just a few of the dozens of music acts, from Thrace to Crete and as far away as Africa, slated to perform at the festival's ninth outing on the slopes of Mount Ziria (Killini) on August 24, 25 and 26. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.ziriafestival.gr.



Ziria Ski Center, Trikala Corinthias