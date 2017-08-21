Stray Art Festival | Syros | September 22-24
Online
The waterfront of Ermoupoli on Syros, from the harbor to the old shipyards and Karnagio, will be taking part in the island's first ever festival dedicated to street art and works representing life on the road from Friday, September 22 until Sunday, September 24. In addition to graffiti and other urban art, there will also be live music events and food offerings.
Admission is free. For more information, see the Stray Art Festival's Facebook page.