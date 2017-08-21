65 Years of Art | Thessaloniki | To October 15
Online
The Exhibition “Art – The Macedonian Art Society: 65 Years of Collections,” at the Teloglion Foundation on the grounds of Thessaloniki's Aristotle University, pays tribute to the historic cultural association by presenting some 400 paintings and engravings from its collection, underscoring its contribution to the northern port city’s art scene and illustrating major milestones in the evolution of 20th century Greek art. Opening hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Teloglion Fine Arts Foundation, 159A Aghiou Dimitriou,
tel 2310.247.111