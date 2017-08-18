Man arrested on Corfu in connection with fire

A 30-year-old man has been remanded on arson charges in connection with a fire which broke out early Friday in Pyrgi on the Ionian island of Corfu. The suspect is said to have earlier tried to set fire to farmland in a nearby area.



He was to appear before a prosecutor later in the day. Meanwhile a large blaze that started earlier this week on Cephalonia, also in the Ionian, had been brought under partial control by nightfall Friday. Firefighters remained on standby in case the flames flared up again.