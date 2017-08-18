Probe launched into deadly accident that left two dead on Crete

A magistrate on Crete Friday gave a 20-year-old motorist who killed two pedestrians on Thursday when he hit them with his car an extension until Monday to prepare his defense.



The Georgian national hit a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man while they were walking along a road near the Technical University of Crete in Hania.



After the incident, the university issued a statement calling for the streets near the school to be made safer for pedestrians.