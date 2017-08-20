Rewarding the worthy

The Greek state is still standing thanks to a hard core of public officials who do their jobs well with professionalism and often with self-sacrifice. This was proven yet again during the catastrophic fires that ravaged parts of the country in recent days.



The people who are managing to keep Greece on its feet, be they firefighters, doctors, police officers, soldiers, judges or tax officials, are paid little and have to work with meager means. This is unfair and absurd, especially at a time when taxpayers are forced to cough up debilitating amounts to support the rest of the state – that of back-door favors and inactivity.



It is time that the state was streamlined and that those who are deserving and productive were properly rewarded – not those who aren’t. Sure, it’s nice to get a pat on the back for good work, but these are also people who have families to feed, clothe and house. Words of praise are all well and good, but they don’t pay the bills, do they?