Belgian national arrested on terrorism charges on Corfu-bound ferry

Greek authorities have detained a 22-year-old Belgian woman on terrorism charges following a tip-off by Italian police that she had boarded a ferry to Corfu on Friday night.



A joint operation between Corfu security police and Hellenic Coast Guard officers led to the apprehension of the woman, for whom a European arrest warrant had been issued, aboard the Superfast ferry which had been en route from the Italian port of Bari to Corfu and Igoumenitsa.



It remained unclear which terrorist group the woman is alleged to belong to.