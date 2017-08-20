Arson suspect questioned

Police on Saturday were questioning a Turkish national arrested the night before next to the Egnatia Highway in northern Greece allegedly trying to start a brush fire.



According to sources, the suspect had parked his car close to the Aghios Nikolaos Tunnel and was spotted acting suspiciously by an oncoming motorist, who alerted police. Authorities came to the scene immediately and arrested him while he was trying to start a fire, according to sources.



The Turk, who is alleged to be in Greece legally awaiting the outcome of an application for asylum, is expected to face a prosecutor Monday.