Accident on Crete leaves one dead

Traffic police on Crete were investigating the circumstances that led to a collision early Saturday between a bus and a car in the area of Hersonisos, in which the driver of the second vehicle died.

According to local reports, the crash caused the bus to topple over and fall into a nearby lake while the car spun into oncoming traffic, hitting a third car, whose occupants were unharmed. 

