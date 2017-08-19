Accident on Crete leaves one dead
Traffic police on Crete were investigating the circumstances that led to a collision early Saturday between a bus and a car in the area of Hersonisos, in which the driver of the second vehicle died.
According to local reports, the crash caused the bus to topple over and fall into a nearby lake while the car spun into oncoming traffic, hitting a third car, whose occupants were unharmed.