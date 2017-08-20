Suspect in deadly accident near Technical University of Crete testifies

A 20-year-old motorist who killed two pedestrians in Hania on Thursday when he hit them with his car will defend himself Monday before an investigating magistrate in the Cretan port.



The Georgian national hit a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man while they were walking along a road near the Technical University of Crete in Hania.



After the incident, the university issued a statement calling for the streets near the school to be made safer for pedestrians.