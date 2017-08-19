Vangelis Grammenos elected new Greek Soccer Federation chief

Vangelis Grammenos has been elected as the new head of the Greek Soccer Federation (EPO). The former chief of the Association of Macedonian Football Clubs (EPS) comes to the helm at a troubled time for EPO, which has been monitored by the international governing body of soccer, FIFA, since last October, following months of turmoil on and off the pitch.



Last month FIFA said that its intervention will end with the EPO elections on August 18, but that a new monitoring committee would be established “to ensure oversight of the operations and processes... for at least 12 months.”