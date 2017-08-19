Athenian monument opens to public after restoration

A view of the archaeological site of the Roma Agora in central Athens where restoration work was completed last week on the 17th century Fethiye Mosque. The building is now accessible to the public. It was built around 1670 on the ruins of a Christian basilica dating to the 8th or 9th century and was considered an important architectural monument. The decision to renovate the building was taken by the Ministry of Culture in 2010 after it developed serious structural problems. It will be used to host various cultural activities. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]