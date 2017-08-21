Three charged with deliberate arson on Corfu
Online
Three suspects, Roma men aged between 25 and 32, were arrested on Corfu Sunday in connection with a fire on the Ionian island, authorities say.
Three suspects, Roma men aged between 25 and 32, were arrested on Corfu Sunday in connection with a fire on the Ionian island, authorities say.
The fire burnt one hectare of farmland and threatened two homes and one warehouse before it was controlled.
The suspects are facing charges of deliberate arson. They are expected to appear before a prosecutor on Tuesday.