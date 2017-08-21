More than 630 migrants arrive on Greek islands since Friday

A total of 633 migrants and refugees have landed on Greece’s Aegean islands in the past three days, authorities said Monday.



Officials reported 256 arrivals on Chios, and 230 on Samos and 147 on Lesvos.



More than 12,000 migrants have crossed from Turkey to Greece this year, according to the IOM, a considerable drop in numbers compared to some 161,000 arrivals during the same period a year before.