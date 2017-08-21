Fire breaks out at Athens nightclub

More than 20 firefighters with seven fire engines rushed to tackle a blaze which broke out after at an Athens nightclub after 12 p.m. on Monday.



Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick black smoke billowing from the basement of the building which is located on Syngrou Avenue, just south of the city center, as crews worked for hours to stop flames from spreading to neighboring units.



The club was closed at the time and there were no reports of injuries.



It was not known what caused the fire.