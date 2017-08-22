Folk Dance Festival | Skopelos | August 26-28

The fifth annual Diamantis Palaiologos Folklore Dance Festival, put together by the Plegma nonprofit organization, is all set to go on the island of Skopelos, featuring traditional dances from all over Greece, as well as Nepal, Italy and Spain, while also serving as a showcase for traditional costumes. Festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to take part in dance classes. The festival will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday night and run through Sunday, August 28 at the open-air municipal theater of Skopelos. For more information, visit www.dancefestival.gr.