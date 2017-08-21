Police stop nine undocumented migrants at Santorini airport

Police on the southern Aegean island of Santorini said on Monday that they had detained nine undocumented migrants who had been planning to board flights to Italy, Austria and Germany with forged travel documents.

According to sources, the people detained were three Syrians – two men aged 25 and 34 and a woman aged 56 – as well as an Iranian man and woman, both aged 33, with a child, a 33-year-old Iraqi national, a 21-year-old Palestinian man and a 28-year-old Eritrean man.

The authorities also detained a 23-year-old Palestinian man who had tried to board a flight to Germany with a forged Belgian passport.