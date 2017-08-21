Serbia-FYROM row fuels concern in Athens

Greek diplomats were monitoring developments in the Balkans with concern on Monday after Serbia withdrew the entire staff of its embassy in Skopje after accusing the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) of “offensive activity” in apparent anger at its neighbor’s improving relations with Kosovo, a former Serbian province.

The dispute comes as FYROM is seeking to revive its bid for accession to the European Union and NATO following a period of political upheaval.

FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev formed a coalition government in June almost six months after elections. Greece insists that a dispute with FYROM over its official name must be resolved before the Balkan state can join international alliances.