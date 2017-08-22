Canadian Embassy warns of bogus travel authorization websites

The Canadian Embassy in Athens on Tuesday warned Greek citizens to exercise caution when applying online for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to fly to or transit through a Canadian airport.

“A number of companies have established unauthorized websites to charge additional fees to provide information and submit eTA applications on behalf of travelers,” the embassy’s announcement said. “These companies are not operating on behalf of the Government of Canada.”

The embassy advised that Greeks intending to travel to or via Canada use only the official website, Canada.ca/eTA, adding that an eTA there costs only $7 CAD.

An online help guide is available in 18 languages and travelers can authorize a third party, such as a family member or friend to apply on their behalf, the announcement added.