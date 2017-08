Soprano Maria Mitsopoulou and tenor Dimitris Paksoglou will perform popular opera duets in the courtyard of the Sotiros Church at the Capodistrian Orphanage on Aegina on Wednesday, August 23. They will be accompanied by Nasos Grozias on piano. The event, which starts at 9 p.m., is part of the 12th International Music Festival of Aegina (www.aeginamusicfestival.com) and general admission costs 10 euros.