Tax inspectors get help from Crete police to issue fine

In the latest instance of intimidation against employees of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR), managers and staff at a taverna in the Cretan port of Iraklio on Tuesday threatened and heckled inspectors who visited the premises to conduct a check.

The inspectors reported the incident to local police who escorted them on a second visit to the premises which resulted in the imposition of a fine for failing to issue receipts.

The restaurant will remain closed until the penalty is paid.

The incident came just days after IAPR chief Giorgos Pitsilis announced that laws aimed at protecting Greek tax inspectors will be tightened following a spate of cases involving business owners threatening officials.