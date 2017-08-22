Greek President warns ‘irredentist’ Skopje

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Tuesday called on the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to stop pursuing irredentist claims that “undermine its European course.”

His warning came during a meeting with Greece’s women’s under-17 national handball team, who earlier this month withdrew ahead of a European Championship match against their FYROM counterparts after the latter showed up wearing jerseys with the name “Macedonia” printed on them.

The Greek squad were later excluded from the competition.

“True sportsmanship is not compatible with such crude forgery of history, which in fact carries irredentist aspirations, and which is in violation of international and European law,” said Pavlopoulos. He also thanked the team for “defending the nation.”