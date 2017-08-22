More toll stations set to open on new highways

The remaining toll stations yet to open on Greece’s newly constructed highways will start operating in September, according to reports.

The next ones to open will be the Terovo and Menidi toll booths on the Ionian Highway.

The Ionian Highway was completed earlier this month, slashing the time it takes to drive from Athens to the northwestern city of Ioannina to 3.5 hours. The Elaionas toll station on the Corinth-Patra national road will operate later next month.

The highway, which was completed in April, runs from the town of Corinth west of Athens to the southwestern port city of Patra.