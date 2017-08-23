In the right direction

The fact that the Democratic Alignment party – the political reincarnation of PASOK socialists – plans to hold its upcoming leadership contest using an electronic voting system is no doubt good news for Greece’s political system, which has come under increasing fire in recent years in the wake of the country’s financial crisis.



Greece’s political system certainly needs a strong center-left party, and it would be a very welcome development if a large number of voters were able to take part in the process of electing the new leader.



Nonetheless, getting everything in place for this new process to go off without a hitch will take time. Apart from depending on new technology, officials will have to introduce tight security measures to safeguard the whole procedure.



The people who have been commissioned to implement the project are known to be responsible and reliable professionals. Any effort to modernize our political system will have to tick the boxes of transparency and inner-party democracy.