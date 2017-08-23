NEWS |

 
University entrance exams results to be announced Thursday

TAGS: Education

The results of the Greek University entrance exams are expected to be released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

Information regarding this year’s results will also be available online at www.minedu.gov.gr on the same day.

