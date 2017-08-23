NEWS 11:25 University entrance exams results to be announced Thursday TAGS: Education The results of the Greek University entrance exams are expected to be released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday. Information regarding this year’s results will also be available online at www.minedu.gov.gr on the same day. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Police destroy cannabis plants in Crete NEWS HIV infections on the rise in Cyprus NEWS Anastasiades insists Cyprus must become a normal state NEWS