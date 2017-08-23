Zakynthos murder suspect granted extension to prepare testimony

A 34-year-old man accused of killing a fellow countryman on the Ionian island of Zakynthos has been granted 48 hours to prepare his testimony.



The suspect faces charges of homicide and illegal weapons possession.



According to reports Tuesday, the shooter appeared to be waiting for his victim at the KTEO vehicle inspection station armed with a hunting rifle and shot the 37-year-old with the intent to kill when he walked past the spot.



The shooter turned himself in to a local police station shortly after the incident, which is believed to have been sparked by a quarrel between the two men.