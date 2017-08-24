French and Germans boost tourism revenues

Visitors from France and Germany have spearheaded the rise in tourism revenue in the first six months of the year.

Revenue from French tourists rose by 17.3 percent compared to the same period last year, while income from German visitors grew 15.4 percent.

According to data released by the Bank of Greece, the total revenue from tourism reached 4.15 billion euros in the first six months of 2017 – a year-on-year increase of 273 million euros or 7.1 percent.

This is due to an 8 percent rise in revenue from European Union residents – amounting to 2.685 billion euros – and a 6.2 percent rise in revenue from non-EU residents to 1.26 billion euros.