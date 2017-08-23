Toddler crushed by gate in serious but stable condition, say doctors

A toddler who was crushed by a faulty gate is in serious but stable condition, doctors at Thessaloniki’s Ippocrateio Hospital said on Wednesday.

The two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who is in intensive care, was crushed by the gate on Monday while she was playing at a holiday resort near Larissa, central Greece.

She was initially rushed to the local general hospital before being transferred later to the northern port city to receive specialist treatment.