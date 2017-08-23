Minister threatened with violence if school prayer, anthem abolished
Education Minister Costas Gavroglou has been subject to email threats, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported on Wednesday, after a message was sent to his personal account.
The email, which was filled with nationalist and racist rantings, was reportedly sent on Sunday, August 13, and warned Gavroglou that he would be physically assaulted if he insisted on abolishing the daily prayer and singing of the national anthem at schools.