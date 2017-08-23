Marble fragment lifted from Ancient Olympia comes home

Tourists walk among the ruins of Ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, in the Peloponnese, on Wednesday. The Culture Ministry announced on Wednesday that a chunk of stone that was illicitly taken from the site 80 years ago had been handed in. The relic was voluntarily returned by a German member of the public to the Greek Embassy in Berlin. Dr Reinhard Senff, director of excavations at Olympia for the German Archaeological Institute, examined the fragment and ascertained that it is likely a section of a marble gutter, the ministry said. [Antonis Nikolopoulos/Eurokinissi]