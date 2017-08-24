Banking on Macron

Europe has very high expectations of Emmanuel Macron’s presidency in France, because the bloc is in desperate need of a counterbalance to Germany’s hegemony.



But, in order for France to play a leading role in Europe, to become a policy leader, it needs to implement bold reforms that will improve its economy and make it more competitive.



A powerful, reformed France is in Greece’s immediate best interests, so everyone in Athens should be keeping their fingers crossed and hoping the “Macron experiment” works.