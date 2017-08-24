Ministry releases results of university entrance exams
The Ministry of Education on Thursday released the results of the nationwide university entrance exams.
Results will be put up at schools across the country, but candidates can also check their marks on the ministry website.
According to ministry figures, a total of 104.965 students took the entrance tests this year, competing for 70.726 higher education spots, 43.758 at universities and 26.968 at technical colleges.