Greek authorities intercept migrant boat in Ionian Sea

Greek authorities on Wednesday intercepted a smuggling boat carrying 62 migrants northwest of the Strofades island complex in the Ionian Sea.



The vessel, a US-flagged sailboat, was spotted by a surveillance aircraft of the EU’s border monitoring agency, Frontex.



The migrants, whose nationality has not been made public, were transferred to the port of Katakolo, in the western Peloponnese.



Two suspects, aged 20 and 37, have been arrested for human trafficking.



