Sweeney Todd | Athens | August 31

The legend of the murderous barber who killed his customers and gave their meat to his mistress so she could feed it to London’s judges inspired the musical thriller “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Flynt Street,” with music and lyrics by Steve Sondheim. The popular musical is being presented by The Armonia Atenea – Friends of Music Orchestra and conductor Giorgos Petrou at the Herod Atticus Theater on Thursday, August 31, with a cast of 26, including popular actors and opera singers, and a symphonic orchestra ensemble of 35. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets, priced 15-50 euros can be purchased on the Greek Festival's website, www.greekfestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou

Areopagitou, Acropolis