Sound & Light | Athens | August 25

TAGS: Special Event

Self-taught composer Vassilis Dokakis presents a “circular” sound and light installation at the Labyrinth in the gardens of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Friday, August 25, starting at 9 p.m. The installation is the last in a series of audiovisual presentations by artists from different disciplines titled “Microclimata 4.” A free shuttle bus service runs between Syntagma Square and the SNFCC throughout the day, stopping at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,  www.snfcc.org/visitors-center

