La La Land | Athens & Thessaloniki | September 8-10

The world tour of Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning movie “La La Land” will be coming to Greece for three shows, at Athens's Tae Kwon Do Arena in Neo Faliro on Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9, and Thessaloniki's PAOK Sports Arena on Sunday, September 10. But this is no ordinary screening, as a full symphony orchestra, 40-strong choir and jazz ensemble will accompany the film's vocal performances by Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and John Legend in what has been hailed by Variety as a “meta, magical experience.” Tickets cost 15-60 euros and can be purchased online at www.viva.gr.