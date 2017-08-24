Kiss of the Spider Woman | Athens | August 25

The Athens Open-Air Film Festival presents the 1986 Brazilian-American drama “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” directed by Hector Babenco, adapted by Leonard Schrader from the novel by Manuel Puig and starring William Hurt, Raul Julia and Sonia Braga. The screening will take place opposite the entrance to the Acropolis Museum on pedestrianized Dionysiou Areopagitou Street, starting at 9 p.m., and is free of charge. Organizers warn that the film is not suitable for children.