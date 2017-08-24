KKE, 51 other parties slam ‘anti-Communist’ summit

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) on Thursday issued a statement, signed by 51 communist and labor parties around the world, condemning a conference on crimes by communist regimes that was organized by the European Union’s Estonian presidency in Tallinn this week.

The statement described the event as an “anti-Communist celebration” aimed at “totally slandering socialism and its unprecedented achievements for workers” and said it “provocatively equated fascism with Communism.”

“One hundred years after the Great October Socialist Revolution, the superiority of the socialist system cannot be hidden, however many tons of mud they sling at it,” said the statement signed by the communist parties of Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Austria, among others.

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis caused a political storm when he refused to attend the conference, describing it as “provocative” and “sending the wrong message.”