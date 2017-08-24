Piraeus Bank unveils services for the visually impaired

Piraeus Bank on Thursday announced the launch of its state-of-the-art e-branch program, designed to provide electronic services for customers who are visually impaired.

The bank said that an e-branch program for customers with hearing problems is also set to debut in the near future.

Eftichia Kaselaki, a senior general manager at Piraeus, told Kathimerini that the bank remains focused on investing in innovative, quality services and tools for its customers, as well as in new procedures that are in line with the most up-to-date international standards.