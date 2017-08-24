Prosecutor seeks indictments over 2004 Games security system

An appeals court prosecutor on Thursday called for former Siemens Hellas executive Michalis Christoforakos and another 17 people to be indicted to trial in connection with the Greek state’s acquisition of the C4I security system for the 2004 Athens Olympics.

According to the proposal by prosecutor Stelios Kostarellos, Christoforakos should be tried on criminal charges of bribing “unknown civil servants” to approve the project which was never completed.

Christoforakos was arrested in Germany in 2009 but a court there refused Greece’s extradition request, judging that the statute of limitations applied to allegations that he bribed politicians in a cash-for-contracts scandal.