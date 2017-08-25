Theodorakis expected to make leadership bid for Democratic Alignment

Stavros Theodorakis, leader of the centrist To Potami party, has suggested that he will run for the leadership of Democratic Alignment in elections scheduled for October.



Speaking to lawmakers and senior officials of his party on Thursday, Theodorakis said that PASOK socialists had agreed to the basic conditions set by Potami concerning the election procedure – including electronic voting.



Theodorakis is expected to officially announce his candidacy next week.



The center-left party aspires to occupy the political space between ruling SYRIZA and conservative New Democracy opposition.



PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata, Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, ex socialist minister Yiannis Ragousis and PASOK MP Yiannis Maniatis have already confirmed their candidacy.