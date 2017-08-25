Gov't to offer subsidized internet access for first-year students
The government plans to subsidize internet access for about 72,000 students accepted into the country’s universities and technical colleges (TEI) this year.
The plan was unveiled during a joint press briefing by Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas and Education Minister Costas Gavroglou in Athens on Friday.