Gov't to offer subsidized internet access for first-year students

TAGS: Education, Technology

The government plans to subsidize internet access for about 72,000 students accepted into the country’s universities and technical colleges (TEI) this year.

The plan was unveiled during a joint press briefing by Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas and Education Minister Costas Gavroglou in Athens on Friday.

